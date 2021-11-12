RCMP charge community centre in southwest N.S. with failing to comply with COVID-19 restrictions

Police in Woods Harbour, N.S. have charged a local community centre for failing to comply with COVID-19 health restrictions for allegedly not enforcing proof of vaccination or masking restrictions at a number of events, including a Halloween craft fair.

Barrington RCMP say on Oct. 20, they received a complaint from the community concerning a community centre on Highway 3 in Woods Harbour, N.S., about 60 km south of Shelburne.

Police say they learned that the community centre had been routinely hosting events and failing to enforce proof of vaccination or masking requirements.

“There was concern in the community that the organizations failure to properly enforce COVID-19 health restrictions could lead to the spread of COVID-19 in the community,” said RCMP in a release.

Police say they spoke with the community centre management the next day, educated them on COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions and provided documentation on what was required of the community centre to safely host events.

On Oct. 24, police attended a Halloween craft fair that was being hosted at the community centre to determine if health restrictions were being followed. Police say they observed numerous people not wearing masks and no one had been designated to check proof of vaccination as required.

“Police spoke with event organizers and learned that they had been instructed by the community centre that health restrictions did not apply to them and that they would not need to be enforced. Police educated the craft fair organizers and with their cooperation, the craft fair was permitted to continue,” says the release.

On Nov. 5, police served the organization with a Summary Offence Ticket for failing to abide by COVID-19 health restrictions. The ticket carries a fine of $11,622.50.

The RCMP is reminding everyone to follow all public health orders and municipal bylaws.