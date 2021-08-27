RCMP charge Kingston, N.S. man with child pornography offences

A 34-year-old man from Kingston, N.S. is facing child pornography offences after being arrested by police on Wednesday.

The RCMP Provincial Internet Child Exploitation says in July, investigators downloaded more than 77,000 images and videos of suspected child pornography from an individual.

On August 26, the ICE unit and other RCMP officers executed a search warrant at a home in Kingston.

Police say Robert Caleb Lewis, 34, of Kingston, was arrested at the home without incident. Lewis has been charged with two counts of Possession of Child Pornography and one count of Transmitting Child Pornography.

Lewis was on parole at the time for a conviction of a similar offence from a police investigation in 2019. He has been remanded into custody as a result of the parole violations, and will next appear in Kentville Provincial Court on October 26.

Police remind the public that in Nova Scotia, it is mandatory for citizens to report suspected child pornography, and failing to report suspicious activity and materials could result in penalties similar to failure to report child abuse set out in the Child and Family Services Act.

Anyone who suspects offences of child pornography or encounters child pornography material or recordings should report them to their local police or Canada's National tipline for reporting online sexual exploitation of children at www.cybertip.ca.