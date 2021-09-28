RCMP charge man with stunting, failing to stop for police, after clocking vehicle at 205 km/hr on N.S. highway

RCMP in Nova Scotia’s Digby County have charged a man with stunting on a highway on Friday afternoon.

At approximately 4:50 p.m. on Sept. 24, RCMP Southwest Traffic Services says an officer spotted a car travelling at a high rate of speed on the westbound lane of Highway 101 near Yarmouth.

Police say the officer engaged emergency equipment and observed the driver accelerate and fail to stop for police. The member disengaged and contacted a Yarmouth town officer who was further down Highway 101 to attempt to stop the speeding vehicle.

Police say the second officer observed speeds as high as 205 km/hr before registering the vehicle at 172 km/hr. The vehicle did not stop for the second police car with emergency equipment activated and continued to pass other motorists unsafely while oncoming vehicles approached.

According to police, the suspect vehicle eventually ran out of gas, coming to a stop further down the highway. The driver was issued several tickets including stunting, failing to stop for police and passing when unsafe. His vehicle and licence was seized for 7 days.

The driver, a 31-year-old man from Digby County, was charged with stunting -- a charge automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

Police say the driver was also ticketed for failing to stop for police and passing when unsafe.

The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

Police say the driver also had his vehicle seized and towed, and has been suspended from driving for one week.

"Speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads. Road safety is a priority for the RCMP, and drivers are reminded to make it their priority as well," wrote the RCMP in a news release.

Anyone who witnesses someone driving unsafely is asked to report the driver to RCMP