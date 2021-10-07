RCMP charge Mount Uniacke, N.S. man with child pornography offences

A 58-year-old man from Mount Uniacke, N.S. is facing child pornography offences after being arrested by police on Tuesday.

The RCMP Provincial Internet Child Exploitation says they began an investigation in May, after receiving information from the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre concerning child pornography being shared from a residence in Mount Uniacke.

On Oct. 5, the ICE unit and other RCMP officers searched a Mount Uniacke home.

Police say Kevin Ernest Lavigne, 58, of Mount Uniacke, was arrested at the home without incident. Lavigne has been charged with two counts of possession of child Pornography and one count of transmitting child pornography.

Lavigne has since been released on conditions and will appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on Dec. 13.

Police remind the public that in Nova Scotia, it is mandatory for citizens to report suspected child pornography, and failing to report suspicious activity and materials could result in penalties similar to failure to report child abuse set out in the Child and Family Services Act.

Anyone who suspects offences of child pornography or encounters child pornography material or recordings should report them to their local police or Canada's National tipline for reporting online sexual exploitation of children at www.cybertip.ca