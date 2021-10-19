RCMP charge recently released Mount Uniacke, N.S. man with additional child pornography offences

A 58-year-old man from Mount Uniacke, N.S., who was recently released on conditions, has been arrested and faces further child pornography related charges after being arrested last week.

The RCMP Provincial Internet Child Exploitation says on Oct. 13, officers arrested Kevin Ernest Lavigne, 58, of Mount Uniacke at his home without incident.

Lavigne faces further charges of sexual exploitation, sexual assault and making child pornography. He was remanded into custody and will appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on Oct. 19.

The latest arrest came eight days after Lavigne was arrested on Oct. 5 and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of transmitting child pornography, and was released on a number of a conditions.

The RCMP’s ICE Unit says they began an investigation in May, after receiving information from the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre concerning child pornography being shared from a residence in Mount Uniacke.

Police remind the public that in Nova Scotia, it is mandatory for citizens to report suspected child pornography, and failing to report suspicious activity and materials could result in penalties similar to failure to report child abuse set out in the Child and Family Services Act.