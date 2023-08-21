RCMP charge trio in kidnapping and assault case in Grande Prairie area
RCMP have arrested and charged three people with a variety of offences following an assault and kidnapping last week west of Grande Prairie.
Mounties in Beaverlodge responded to a report Monday that a man had been assaulted, sprayed with bear mace and left in an area south of the hamlet of Huallen, which is 30 kilometres west of Grande Prairie on Highway 43.
After a subsequent investigation by the general investigation section in Grande Prairie, RCMP determined the man had been assaulted and kidnapped in the city and dropped off at the location near Huallen.
Mounties have laid kidnapping and assault with a weapon charges, among others, against a 29-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, both from nearby Beaverlodge, and a 20-year-old woman from Grande Prairie. All three are slated to appear before the Alberta Court of Justice in Grande Prairie on separate dates in the next month.
Grande Prairie is 389 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.
