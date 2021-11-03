RCMP charge two men in connection with stealing truck, firing gunshots in Perth-Andover, N.B.

RCMP in Perth-Andover, New Brunswick have charged two men who allegedly stole a truck, discharged a firearm and assaulted a man on an off-road trail in the community last week.

Perth-Andover RCMP says at approximately 2 a.m. on Oct. 27, officers responded to a report of a firearm incident that occurred earlier that morning on an off-road trail known as the Access Road.

According to police, a 23-year-old man from the community was driving a pickup truck on the Access Road when he was confronted by two men in a second vehicle.

Police say the men exited the car, discharged a firearm at the pickup truck and assaulted the driver before stealing the vehicle. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Through the investigation, police say they were able to determine the two individuals responsible. A 24-year-old man from Tobique Narrows was arrested on Oct. 29, and a 23-year-old man from Aroostook Junction was arrested on Oct. 30.

On Nov. 1, Marc Julian Morin and Mackenzie O'Keefe appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court by way of tele-remand.

Morin was charged with failing to comply with a probation order. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 19.

O’Keefe was charged with possession of a weapon while prohibited and breach of an undertaking. He was also remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 17.

To date, police have not been able to recover the stolen pickup truck and are asking for the public's help. The vehicle is described as a 1999 green GMC Sierra with New Brunswick licence plate number CTH 265 and vehicle identification number 1GTEC14W0XE513263.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the pickup truck or who was seen it since the morning hours of Oct. 27 is asked to contact the Perth-Andover RCMP or Crime Stoppers.