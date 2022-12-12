RCMP charge woman with second degree murder in connection with reported stabbing
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Digital Editorial Producer
Devon McKendrick
One woman is dead and another has been arrested after a reported stabbing on the Sioux Valley Dakota First Nation.
Manitoba RCMP said officers from Virden RCMP were called to a home around 12:20 a.m. on Dec. 10.
When officers and EMS arrived, a 26-year-old woman was found with life-threatening injuries. Police said she later died from her injuries.
Police investigated and arrested a 26-year-old woman and she has been charged with second degree murder.
She remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Brandon on Dec. 12.
RCMP continue to investigate.
