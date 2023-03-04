RCMP cleared after driver fleeing police injured in crash in Comox, B.C.

B.C.'s independent police watchdog says RCMP are not responsible for the injuries a man suffered in a crash in Comox, B.C., in February.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 1 a.m. on Feb. 12.

At the time, Mounties were already at the scene of another crash off Bates Road near Seal Bay Nature Park.

When the driver of a BMW approached the crash scene and saw that police were blocking the road, he slowed down, performed a U-turn and fled the scene at a high rate of speed, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO).

Shortly after, the BMW was involved in a single-vehicle crash, resulting in serious but non-life-threatening injuries to the driver.

"The IIO investigated to identify whether there was a connection between the actions of police and the BMW’s collision," said the organization in a release Friday.

The IIO says that police did decide to follow the driver, but that it was only for a brief period, and occurred after the driver had already fled at a high rate of speed.

Satellite mapping of the road block, GPS coordinates of the vehicles and police records from the incident led the IIO to determine that RCMP actions were not the cause of the man's crash.

The independent police watchdog says "unsafe speed given the wet conditions of the narrow, curved road," were the deciding factors in the man's crash.