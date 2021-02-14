Parkland County residents were asked to avoid a rural area northwest of Spruce Grove during an RCMP operation on Sunday.

Mounties warned the public about the event near Heatherlea Estates, at Township Road 540 and Range Road 20, just before 3 p.m.

"There is no risk to the public or the residents of Heatherlea Estates, however, in order to allow the police to conduct their investigation the public and media are asked to avoid these areas," spokesperson Cst. Kathleen Fossen said.

An update was expected later in the day.

This is a developing news story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.