RCMP commanding officer urges public to let investigation unfold after officer-involved shooting in Thompson

Manitoba RCMP’s Commanding Officer is calling on the public to allow the Independent Investigation Unit to carry out its probe in the wake of an officer-involved shooting in Thompson, Man. earlier this week.

Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy said in a news release that a number of public comments have called into question the competency and motivation of the officer involved in the Oct. 25 shooting.

“I can tell you that the veteran officer involved is a capable and caring police officer who has spent his entire career working to keep the people of Manitoba safe,” MacLatchy said.

On Monday around 2:45 p.m., RCMP said an officer was on Princeton Drive to serve legal documents and encountered a 30-year-old man who Mounties said was armed with a knife.

RCMP said the officer fired their gun.

Videos posted to social media show the incident. A single shot can be heard in the video.

RCMP said the man was taken to hospital with a serious injury.

The IIU announced Tuesday it had launched an investigation into the incident. Any injury caused by the discharge of a firearm by a police officer is defined as a serious injury, and the unit is mandated to investigate.

MacLatchy went on to urge the public to allow the IIU to carry out its investigation, noting her primary concern is that the incident in question is investigated thoroughly and professionally.

She noted this is the best course of action for the officer and the man who was hurt

“They both deserve a fair and impartial investigation where facts inform the way forward,” MacLatchy said.

Witnesses or anyone with information on the incident or video footage that may help in the investigation is asked to contact the IIU toll-free at 1-844-667-6060.

- With files from Danton Unger