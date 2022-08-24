RCMP commissioner to testify for second day at Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is to appear on the witness stand for a second day at the inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
Lucki testified on Tuesday that the force must improve its communications internally and with the public.
She says she was often left in the dark in the aftermath of the shooter's 13-hour rampage, which claimed the lives of 22 people on April 18-19, 2020.
Lucki told the inquiry the Nova Scotia RCMP division was too slow and too vague in releasing details about the killings.
She says in hindsight, their communications team should have been given more help by national headquarters as events unfolded.
The RCMP's difficulties in swiftly and forthrightly communicating with the public and media have been revealed throughout the inquiry by officers and civilian employees.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2022.
