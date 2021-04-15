RCMP completes review into death of woman who died while living with Brandon city manager

Manitoba RCMP officers have completed their review into the death of a woman who died while living with Brandon’s city manager and determined Brandon police conducted an appropriate investigation.

The review involved the death of Christine Mitchell, who died in July 2019. According to the Brandon Police Service, Mitchell died in hospital of a suspected drug overdose.

At the time of her death, she was living with Rod Sage, Brandon’s city manager and a non-voting member of the Brandon Police Board. CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that Sage retired.

In October 2019, the minister of justice asked the RCMP to investigate the circumstances around Mitchell’s death.

Now, Justice Minister Cameron Friesen confirmed that the RCMP completed this review and found the Brandon Police Service “conducted an appropriate and professional investigation in relation to Mitchell’s death.”

In a statement on Thursday, Friesen said the review noted concerns with the timelines of reporting the death to the police and the Office of the Medical Examiner. He said this gap in reporting was caused by the Brandon Regional Health Centre’s misinterpretation of the Fatality Inquiries Act.

Friesen added that the Office of the Medical Examiner and Prairie Mountain Health has reviewed the requirements under the act, and the Brandon Regional Health Centre has updated its policies.

The minister said his “heartfelt condolences” go out to Mitchell’s family.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.