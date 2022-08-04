RCMP concerned for safety of missing Manitoba woman

Manitoba RCMP officers are concerned for the well-being and safety of a missing 46-year-old woman.

On Wednesday, RCMP tweeted that Samantha Chartrand was last seen on July 21 in The Pas.

Though Chartrand has been active on social media, Mounties have not been able to make contact with her.

Anyone with information on Chartrand’s whereabouts can call 204-627-6204.