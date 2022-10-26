RCMP confirm Tia Blood found dead in Lethbridge County

RCMP say a body found in Lethbridge County on Monday is that of 34-year-old Tia Blood, a Lethbridge woman who went missing earlier this month.

Blood, 34, was reported missing by her family on Oct. 21 but hadn't been seen since two days before then.

Her remains were located near Range Road 225 and Township Road 92 on Monday evening.

RCMP said on Wednesday that an autopsy has confirmed the remains found are hers, but investigators say her manner of death has been deemed "inconclusive" and remains under investigation.

Hunter Alexander Frank, 20, of Lethbridge, has been arrested in connection to the investigation.

He is charged with indignity to human remains and two counts of theft under $5,000.

RCMP believe Blood died on the night of Wednesday, Oct. 19 or throughout the following day.

Mounties are looking to speak to anyone who may have seen a teal green tarp on the west side of Range Road 225, along the fence line, any time after Oct. 19.

FAMILY ISSUES STATEMENT

Early Wednesday evening, Blood's family released a statement.

"This news has devastated our large and loving family," it said. "Tia was our shining light and words cannot describe how much she will be missed. She was a loving wife, a mother of two wonderful boys, daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend to many.

"Tia was silly, non-judgmental, genuine, generous, loyal, dedicated and protective. She lived for her boys. She loved all children and was great with all of her relatives' children. She was a good student, and she put people before herself. A gentle woman, she liked her sweets and liked to bake. Tia took care of her health and was prayerful.

"Please be mindful that our family is grieving. Any speculation about the circumstances surrounding her death are especially hurtful to our family. Please don't take part in spreading rumours about our beloved Tia.

"From the bottom of our hearts, we thank our family, friends, volunteers, allies and our community of Kainai for the outpouring of prayers, love, donations and support. Your actions have helped us cope and given us strength.

"We will hold memories of Tia close to us and continue to remember her through the stories and experiences she gifted to us when she was here."

If you have any information regarding the tarp or Blood's death, you're asked to call the Coaldale RCMP at 403-345-5552 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.