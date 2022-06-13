RCMP Const. Shelby Patton remembered one year after death

Sunday marked one year since the death of RCMP Const. Shelby Patton, who was killed while on-duty with the Indian Head detachment.

Saskatchewan RCMP acknowledged the day on social media.

It’s been one year since tragedy unfolded for Cst. Shelby Patton’s family, friends & colleagues, our province. Today, we’ll take time to remember him & honour his courage, bravery, his service & sacrifice. Shelby touched the lives of many. He’ll be forever missed. pic.twitter.com/c6q7xnv6H9

A memorial unveiling ceremony took place on Sunday at the Wolseley, Sask. courthouse grounds.

Patton, 26, was killed after stopping an alleged stolen truck in the town of Wolseley on June 12, 2021.

He was struck by the vehicle and died on the scene.