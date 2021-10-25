RCMP continue to investigate 2011 murder of Trenton, N.S. man
Monday marks the 10th anniversary of the murder of Edward William Phalen, and RCMP in Nova Scotia continue to seek clues in the case.
Police say Phalen, a 44-year-old father of four, was shot and killed in front of his home on Mechanic St. in Trenton on Oct. 25, 2011.
The investigation revealed that Phalen had left his home to go to a nearby convenience store at around 7:45 p.m. Police say when he returned home, he was shot and killed by a person, or people, that were waiting for him.
Phalen’s wife and four children were inside the home when he was killed.
Witnesses told police they heard gunshots and spotted a suspect fleeing the scene on foot.
Police believe there are people who have information that could result in an arrest and charges.
Phalen’s murder is part of the Nova Scotia Justice Department’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.
Anyone with information about Phalen’s death is asked to contact the Northeast Nova RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
-
