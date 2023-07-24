RCMP continues homicide investigation of man who disappeared in 2021
Manitoba RCMP is asking for the public’s help to help solve the homicide of a man who went missing nearly two years ago.
Rico Linklater was 22 when he was reported missing on Oct. 23, 2021, from Nelson House. In September 2022, Nelson RCMP announced they were investigating Linklater’s disappearance as a homicide.
“Officers have been working diligently on this investigation to find answers for Rico’s family,” RCMP said in a news release. “Investigators have conducted over 175 interviews, canvassed the entire community and conducted extensive searches for Rico’s remains.”
Mounties said they will be heading to Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation to further the investigation, and they’re looking for anyone who has information on his disappearance.
Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-484-2837.
-
Vancouver won’t renew lease for Yaletown overdose prevention site, no new location proposedThe City of Vancouver will not be renewing the lease of an overdose prevention site that’s been in Yaletown since 2021, raising concerns about future access to harm reduction services in the neighbourhood.
-
Feds don't have 'infinite' money to spend on Toronto, Freeland tells ChowFederal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the Government of Canada is already spending plenty of money on the City of Toronto and won’t be coming to the table with additional funds to address the city’s fiscal crisis.
-
Province's federal electoral map redrawing finishedThe Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Ontario has concluded its work of redrawing the province's federal electoral map, which means there are some changes expected for Waterloo region voters.
-
Fisher finds human foot in lake in Quebec's Outaouais regionQuebec provincial police say a fisher received a shock when they discovered human remains while fishing in the Outaouais region.
-
Tornado reported in Chatham-KentTwo tornadoes touched down in southern Ontario last Thursday, according to the northern tornadoes project.
-
'You're fired!': Are companies letting AI lay off employees in Canada?A new survey of Canadian workers shows how human resource departments are using artificial intelligence when making layoff decisions.
-
Body recovered of one of four people missing following N.S. flood: RCMPRCMP in Nova Scotia say they have found the body of one of the people who went missing over the weekend during massive weekend flooding across the province.
-
Extreme rain in Nova Scotia exceeds once-in-a-century eventOne of more assured outcomes of a warmer climate is more extreme rainfall events and a higher frequency of occurrence, says meteorologist Bob Robichaud.
-
Nanaimo pair arrested after fleeing Walmart with stolen TV on car roofMounties have arrested a 48-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman from Nanaimo after the pair drove off with a 75-inch television that was allegedly stolen from Walmart.