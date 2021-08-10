RCMP cruiser struck in North Battleford

A tow truck was needed to clear the scene Friday after an RCMP cruiser was struck en route to an emergency call in North Battleford.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Carlton Trail and Territorial Drive shortly after 2 p.m., Mounties said. A westbound vehicle on Carlton collided with a northbound police cruiser responding to a call.

The RCMP vehicle’s emergency lights and siren were on at the time of the crash, police said.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage and were towed from the area. The drivers of each vehicle suffered only minor injuries.

RCMP said the intersection is controlled by traffic lights. The collision is still under investigation.