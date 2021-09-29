RCMP determine attempted child luring in Steinbach did not take place
After investigating a report of attempted child luring in Steinbach, Man., RCMP officers determined it did not take place.
According to Manitoba RCMP, the incident at Kimberly Bay Park on Sept. 18 that was initially reported to them as an attempted child luring “did not occur as originally reported.”
In an update on the incident, Mounties said a car drove by a group of children. Police noted the driver did offer a greeting to the children, but only in passing. Police said the car then stopped and backed up, which scared the kids and caused them to run to safety.
RCMP initially reported that a group of three kids, two girls and a boy, were playing at the park when a man approached and told the girls to get in the car. Officers said the children ran away, but were followed by the man who kept trying to get them in his car. The kids then ran to safety and called the police.
The RCMP said it commends the kids for being aware of their surroundings, getting to a safe location, and notifying police of a potential incident.
