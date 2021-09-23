RCMP discover human remains in the North Saskatchewan near Prince Albert

Saskatchewan RCMP in Prince Albert discovered human remains in the water near the Cecil Ferry.

On Sept. 21, at around 6:15 p.m. Prince Albert RCMP were called for a report of a dead person in the water of the North Saskatchewan River near the Cecil Ferry, police said in a news release.

With the help of the Prince Albert Fire Department, police discovered remains in the water and removed them from the river, police said.

The identity of the remains have not been confirmed and an autopsy will be completed, police said.