RCMP dismantle suspicious package at Victoria hospital

West Shore RCMP have given the all-clear after a suspicious package was reported at Victoria General Hospital on Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, police secure the area around the suspicious package and asked people to avoid the south entrance to the hospital.

While officers investigated, hospital operations were not suspended, according to the RCMP.

Just after noon, police called in an explosive disposal unit from Vancouver.

Around 3 p.m., police said the explosives team dismantled the suspicious package and "determined it was not an explosive."

