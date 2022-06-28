RCMP divers recover body of missing swimmer from Dartmouth lake
Police say the body of a 21-year-old man who disappeared while swimming at a lake in Dartmouth, N.S., has been recovered.
Halifax police and fire crews responded to a report of a missing swimmer at Maynard Lake, near the zero to 100 block of Murray Hill Drive, around 7:15 p.m. Monday.
Witnesses told police a man who had been having trouble swimming had gone under the water and hadn’t been seen since.
Police and firefighters searched the area, but couldn’t find the man.
A RCMP dive team responded to the scene. Police say divers recovered the man’s body from the water shortly after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
No other details, including the man’s identity, have been released at this time.
Police say the scene at Maynard Lake has since been cleared.
