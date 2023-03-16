RCMP DNA results pin break-ins spanning 15 years on Saskatoon man

An RCMP forensic lab helped the Saskatoon police solve a number of thefts dating back up to 15 years.

The first incident involved a break-in on the 200 block of Primrose Drive in July 2008. Police found a damaged door and a pried open cash register with a small amount of money stolen, according to a news release.

Officers collected DNA at the scene but it police said it couldn’t be identified at the time.

The police said two similar incidents occurred in 2012, one in July of 2014 and another in August 2020. Between 2008 and 2020, several computers, electronics and over $3,000 were stolen.

Investigators collected a small amount of DNA in each case, police said.

In October 2022, police finally linked the DNA to a suspect after collecting DNA from a 57-year-old man arrested for a May 2021 break-in on 2nd Avenue North where about $11,000 in goods were stolen.

The RCMP forensic lab confirmed it was a match for the previous incidents, the police said. The man now faces five more charges of break and enter.

He’s currently serving time on the previous charges.