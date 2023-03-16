RCMP DNA results pin break-ins spanning 15 years on Saskatoon man
An RCMP forensic lab helped the Saskatoon police solve a number of thefts dating back up to 15 years.
The first incident involved a break-in on the 200 block of Primrose Drive in July 2008. Police found a damaged door and a pried open cash register with a small amount of money stolen, according to a news release.
Officers collected DNA at the scene but it police said it couldn’t be identified at the time.
The police said two similar incidents occurred in 2012, one in July of 2014 and another in August 2020. Between 2008 and 2020, several computers, electronics and over $3,000 were stolen.
Investigators collected a small amount of DNA in each case, police said.
In October 2022, police finally linked the DNA to a suspect after collecting DNA from a 57-year-old man arrested for a May 2021 break-in on 2nd Avenue North where about $11,000 in goods were stolen.
The RCMP forensic lab confirmed it was a match for the previous incidents, the police said. The man now faces five more charges of break and enter.
He’s currently serving time on the previous charges.
-
Wrestling returns to the Calgary Stampede this summerWrestling is returning to the Calgary Stampede in a big way this summer.
-
B.C. drug investigations lead to 'major disruptions' of organized crime, RCMP sayRCMP in British Columbia announced Thursday the results of two drug investigations they say disrupted major organized crime groups that are flooding the streets with toxic drugs involving “transnational” drug production and distribution operations.
-
Imported children's medication has lower concentration, different dosing: Alberta Blue CrossChildren's medication being imported by the Alberta government is a weaker dose and parents will need more of the drug to treat pain and fever in their children.
-
Annual COVID-19 boosters could become a reality: MLHUTo continue providing immunity to COVID-19 and new possible variants, Dr. Alex Summers said booster shots will likely be offered to the public annually in the fall, similar to the flu shot.
-
Street Angels’ ‘Soup Shack’ up and running again in WindsorThere's a new home for the Street Angels’ “Soup Shack” in Windsor, Ont. Helping to feed those in need, the Lazarus Outreach Centre is now located at 899 Wyandotte St. East.
-
'It can basically light your house on fire': Kitchener fire warns of the dangers of lithium batteriesThe Kitchener Fire Department is calling on residents to monitor their battery-powered devices after investigators determined a recent house fire was caused by an electric bicycle.
-
Guelph woman calls for industry regulation after falling victim to province-wide doula fraudCourtney Heywood feels she was meant to be a doula.
-
Plastics ban leads to increased costs at food banksAs food banks and soup kitchens continue to feel the pinch, a new budgetary item has sprung up. In addition to food costs, agencies must now factor in reusable bags and food containers on account of the single-use plastics ban.
-
London, Ont. spent $4M to extend lifespan of Thames Pool by decades. Why is it now facing closure?Questions are emerging a day after city staff recommended permanently closing Thames Pool on Ridout Street. A $4 million rebuild in 2009 was supposed to keep the aquatic facility operating for decades.