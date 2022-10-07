RCMP dog bites suspect, ASIRT investigating

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after a suspect was bitten by a police dog during an arrest in Maskwacis last month.

Around 9 p.m. on Sept. 10, Maskwacis RCMP responded to a home on the Samson Cree Nation after receiving a complaint about a man wanted on several warrants, including one involving guns.

When they arrived, officers learned the man had left the home on foot, so a police dog was brought in to track him.

The dog located the man within 150 metres of the house, and at about 10 p.m. the dog bit the man on the inner thigh, ASIRT said.

The man was seriously injured and was taken to hospital.

On Sept. 13, ASIRT was directed to investigate the RCMP’s use of force in the case.

It is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have video to contact investigators at 780-644-1483.

ASIRT is called to investigate police incidents involving death, use of force, or police misconduct.