RCMP dog in Red Deer to retire this week
A six-year-old black Labrador retriever named Harley is retiring from his job at the Red Deer RCMP.
Harley is a facility dog, which is similar to a therapy dog. He spent more than four years working with the Red Deer City Victim Services Unit (VSU).
During that time, the black lab has spent about 700 hours supporting hundreds of people affected by crime or tragedy.
Harley also spent a lot of time at the Red Deer Provincial Court and Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre.
Red Deer RCMP told CTV News Edmonton the number of years each facility dog works is unique.
"Being a facility dog is a stressful job, as you take on so many feelings while you support people in their lowest moments,” said Cst. Grace Jeanveau.
Although she said he could have worked longer, they wanted Harley to live his best possible life during retirement.
“So many people have been supported by Harley and he will never understand how many lives he has impacted with his kind eyes and gentle soul,” she said.
Red Deer RCMP hope to have a replacement facility dog by January 2023.
