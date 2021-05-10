RCMP: Drugs, loaded guns seized after car 'narrowly avoids' head-on crash in downtown Moncton

New Brunswick police say they have seized drugs and guns after a car fled their attempted stop, almost crashing head-on into another.

On Wednesday, police say an officer attempted to stop a car in downtown Moncton, as part of a routine traffic stop. Police say the car fled the scene, “narrowly avoiding” a head-on collision with another vehicle.

On Friday, the RCMP says they found a vehicle matching the description of the car involved in Wednesday’s incident. Police say they ‘intercepted’ a man approaching the vehicle, searched the car, and found the following:

A "significant quantity" of what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine

Cocaine

Cash

Two loaded handguns, along with ammunition

The RCMP arrested 30-year-old Ryan Marr-Melanson of Moncton.

He appeared in court on May 7 (through video) and was charged with illegal possession of a firearm.

Marr-Melanson was remanded into custody pending a court appearance next Wednesday.