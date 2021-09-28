RCMP end search for two Labrador fishermen reported missing more than a week ago
The RCMP in southeastern Labrador have called off the search for two fishermen whose boat disappeared more than a week ago.
Marc Russell and Joey Jenkins didn't return to their homes in Mary's Harbour after they left the small community aboard the Island Lady on Sept. 17 to fish for cod.
The Mounties issued a statement today saying the 10-day search for the men covered 9,460 square nautical miles.
Coast guard vessels and military aircraft were called in to look for the men, as was a remotely operated underwater vehicle.
The RCMP say their investigation into the disappearances remains open as a missing persons case.
And they extended their condolences to the families and friends of the missing men.
"RCMP N.L. expresses sincere gratitude to all others who were involved in the search, including those in the community or from abroad ... and those who provided provisions or lodging for individuals who were brought into the area to assist in the search," the Mounties said in a statement.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2021.
