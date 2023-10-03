RCMP examination of Lake Louise commercial vehicles finds a quarter failing inspection
RCMP have revealed the results of an inspection of commercial vehicles operating in the Lake Louise area, saying more than a dozen failed the review.
Lake Louise RCMP inspected more than 50 commercial vehicles on Sept. 28 and 29, with assistance from Alberta Sheriffs and Parks Canada.
Though 33 passed inspection, 14 were put out of service and six were found to be "requiring immediate attention."
In total, 52 tickets were issued.
Sgt. Susan Richter with Lake Louise RCMP says the purpose of this operation was to ensure the vehicles were in safe working order.
"Traffic safety is a priority for Lake Louise RCMP," she said. "In this operation, we aimed to enhance public safety by focusing on three things – safe vehicles, safe drivers and safe roads.
"This initiative was one way we have used education and enforcement to ensure our roadways are safe for everyone using them."
