RCMP execute search warrant in Halbrite, investigation ongoing

Weyburn RCMP say a search warrant led to an increased police presence and a man being taken into custody in Halbrite on Tuesday.

RCMP say as police entered a residence in Halbrite, a man fled on foot. Police resources including the Saskatchewan RCMP Police Dog Services unit searched the village and took the man into custody "without incident a short time after fleeing".

"At no time during the police operation did investigators believe there to be a risk to public safety," RCMP said in a release.

According to police, the warrant is part of an "ongoing investigation" but no further details were provided Tuesday night.

The man was later released from custody, police say. The investigation continues.

Halbrite is located approximately 30 kilometres southeast of Weyburn.