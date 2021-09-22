RCMP find $100K worth of vehicles, dirt bikes in chop shop south of Edmonton

RCMP seized stolen goods at a rural property in Wetaskiwin following an investigation into a suspected chop shop.

On Sept. 17, RCMP said they located five stolen trucks, an enclosed trailer, an industrial generator, three dirt bikes as well as other stolen property on site valued at more than $100,000.

Chris Andrew Gilchrist, 31, of Wetaskiwin faces a number of charges:

Six counts of possession of stolen property

Five counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000

Removal of a vehicle identification number

According to police, Gilchrist was released on $2,000 under the promise he pays the release order.

He’s scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin provincial court on Oct. 12.