RCMP find body in Lennox Island, P.E.I., while conducting search with helicopter

Prince Edward Island RCMP has discovered a body in Lennox Island early Friday afternoon.

"The RCMP helicopter located a body in a heavily wooded area," the RCMP said in a news release. "Police were in the area searching for 28-year-old Jamie Sark who was reported missing in Lennox Island on Aug. 25."

Members of the Prince District RCMP, Major Crime Unit and RCMP helicopter are assisting with the recovery of the body.

Police say an autopsy will be scheduled to help positively identify the body and determine the exact cause of death.