RCMP find body of missing man in Cockeram Lake

The body of a missing 61-year-old man has been found in Cockeram Lake after he went missing in mid-October.

On Oct. 15 at 10 p.m., Lynn Lake RCMP received a report of a missing boat with two adults on it.

A 30-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man were known to go fishing on Cockeram Lake according to RCMP.

The following day, RCMP started searching for the two people. The boat was found and later in the evening, the woman's body was also discovered.

At that time, the man was not located. Then on Oct. 30, RCMP said the man's body was found.

RCMP thanked all the people who helped with the search and those who provided support to the searcher and family members.

- With files with CTV News' Kayla Rosen