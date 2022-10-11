RCMP find human remains in Springfield, N.S.

Police in southwestern Nova Scotia are investigating after officers located human remains Saturday in Springfield.

Officers from the RCMP Southwest Nova Major Crime Unit conducted a search of a property on Hastings Road as part of an ongoing investigation. During the course of their search, police located human remains. According to police, investigators believe the event was isolated and there is no risk to the public.

RCMP, along with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office, are continuing to collect information and evidence in relation to the case.

Police say more information will be provided to the public as it becomes available.