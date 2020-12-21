After executing a search warrant at a rural home on the Sturgeon Lake First Nation Sunday, on Monday Saskatchewan RCMP said there was no evidence of a crime being committed despite emergency calls to police.

On Sunday at around 4:30 p.m., Prince Albert RCMP said it received a report of someone uttering threats at a rural home on the Sturgeon Lake First Nation. RCMP said a second report was received minutes later from neighbours reporting hearing gunshots in the area.

RCMP immediately began setting up a secure perimeter around the rural home for public safety reasons, RCMP said in a news release.

Initial information gathered by Mounties at the scene revealed the initial complaint pointed to a man who had a history of violence involving firearms, RCMP said.

This prompted Prince Albert RCMP to call in other law-enforcement resources for assistance.

A search warrant was executed to search for the alleged firearm and ammunition inside the residence, RCMP said. After a thorough search, RCMP said there was no evidence to support the initial reports of uttering threats and firearms inside the residence.