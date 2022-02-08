RCMP find vehicle of Red Deer woman killed during theft

The vehicle of a 30-year-old woman killed in a Red Deer carjacking last week has been found.

On Monday, police said the 2018 Kia Rio belonging to Reichel Alpeche had been located.

Alpeche's death was ruled a homicide by police after she was found in distress on 59 Street, between Gaetz Avenue and 54 Avenue, on Feb. 1.

Mounties said Alpeche had “interrupted” the theft of her car and tried to intervene. She died as a result of the injuries she sustained when the thief fled the scene in the Kia Rio.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing and will provide more information at a later date.

Red Deer RCMP are still asking for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dash cam footage in the area of Kerry Wood Drive to 59 Street to Riverview Avenue from Feb. 1 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. to contact police at 403-343-5575.