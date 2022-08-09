iHeartRadio

RCMP, fire crews on scene at Hillcrest fire in Airdrie

Police and fire crews are asking traffic to avoid Hillcrest Terrace while efforts to contain the fire are undertaken.

Airdrie RCMP and Airdrie Fire are on scene of a fire in the community of Hillcrest, in southwest Airdrie Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

