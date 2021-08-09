RCMP foil break and enter in progress in Stettler, Alta.
A break and enter in progress in Stettler on Sunday evening at a local business was halted by police.
RCMP say they received a call at 10:40 p.m. of a man breaking into a local business. The witness continued to provide police updates that were passed on to the responding officers.
Officers arrested the man who fought with them and struck one in the face, Mounties said in a statement.
He was taken to hospital to be assessed where police say he continued to be “erratic and violent.”
RCMP charged Brian Edward Warman, 46, of Castor, Alta., with assaulting a police officer, assault causing bodily harm, possession of break-in tools, mischief over $5,000, resisting arrest, failure to comply with a probation order, and break, enter and commit mischief.
Warman remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Tuesday.
