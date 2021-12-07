RCMP foil break in at Portage la Prairie bank after man spotted climbing on roof

A 30-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly climbed onto the roof of a Portage la Prairie bank to break in.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning at 2:55 a.m. RCMP in Portage la Prairie responded to an alarm at a bank in the 100 block of Saskatchewan Avenue East. Mounties arrived and surrounded the outside of the bank.

RCMP said though the doors to the bank were secured, officers saw a person running down the hallway inside.

Mounties said an officer at the back of the building saw someone on the roof and watched them climb down a ladder several businesses away. RCMP said officers arrested the man without incident.

RCMP believe he entered the bank from the roof.

Kiefer Beaulieu, 30, has been charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit, possession of break-in instruments, mischief, and three counts of failing to comply. None of the charges have been proven in court.

RCMP said Beaulieu was remanded into custody.