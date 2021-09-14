RCMP forensic unit deployed to investigation in Powell River, B.C.

RCMP in Powell River have an area of Paradise Valley cordoned off as they conduct an investigation which began on Monday afternoon.

Police say they were alerted to "the report of a suspicious occurrence" in some bushes off of Padgett Road, according to Staff Sgt. Rod Wiebe of the Powell River RCMP Detachment.

"Upon attendance it was determined that the use of a forensic specialist was required to further the investigation," Wiebe says.

Police secured the area and set up a tent to preserve any "perishable evidence" while waiting for the Forensic Identification Unit to arrive from the Comox Valley.

RCMP say those resources are now on site and a further update will be given out when available.