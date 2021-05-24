RCMP hands out over $20,000 in fines after large house party in Cole Harbour, N.S.

The Nova Scotia RCMP says it handed out $21,978 total in fines after a large house party in Cole Harbour, N.S.

Police say there were around 30 people in the home, where strobe lights and music could be seen and heard from outside.

At 9:35 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a house party on Bissett Rd. in Cole Harbour. The RCMP says when officers showed up, partygoers turned off the lights, went silent, and refused police entry.

Police say they waited nearby for attendees to leave the house.

Officers managed to ticket nine people under the Health Protection Act for $2,422.00 each.

Sunday’s tickets added up to $21,798, but police say more could follow.

The RCMP is reminding the public to follow public health orders during COVID-19.