RCMP have suspect in custody after report of shooter in Newfoundland and Labrador
Staff
The Canadian Press
The RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador say police have a suspect in custody after reports of an active shooter near the village of Terra Nova northwest of St. John's.
At one point Mounties told people in the community on Tuesday night to lock their doors, shelter in place, and to stay away from windows.
Police later said in a release that there is no longer a threat to public safety and no one was injured.
RCMP say more details will be released on Wednesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2021
