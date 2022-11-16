RCMP have suspects in mind in Merritt, B.C. shootings, but no arrests yet

RCMP in Merritt say they have identified a group of suspects they believe are responsible for a series of early morning shootings that rocked the town and surrounding communities early Tuesday morning.

“It’s very alarming in our community to have something like this happen. Very concerning,” said Sgt. Josh Roda. “So we want to reiterate to the public that we believe these incidents are targeted and there is no further risk to the public.”

In total, up to 100 rounds were fired off at locations on the Coldwater Indian Band reserve, at a mobile home park in Merritt, and on the reserve of the Lower Nicola Indian Band.

“My housemate called me and said there was somebody running around shooting up the town,” said Kelly, a resident of the mobile home park who didn’t want to provide their last name.

“So, I figured it’s just a real live western.”

As reports of the shootings flooded in, the Lower Nicola Indian Band used its social media channels to keep residents informed and tell them to stay inside with their doors locked.

“Just to know that there’s that type of activity occurring in our community, it’s very concerning for the overall safety of our community members, for sure,” said LNIB’s kwukwpi? Stu Jackson.

Thanks in part to eye witnesses and video evidence showing people shooting out of a car, RCMP say several suspects have been identified, but no arrests have been made yet.

“We’re still following the evidence and we’re working on processing all the evidence we’ve gathered from different scenes, from vehicles, and we’re trying to use that to hopefully work towards making arrests,” said Roda.

Informed of the RCMP’s leads, Kelly said they don’t have much confidence in the justice system despite the evidence compiled by police.

“That sounds great and that’s all fine and dandy, but when they get them to the court level they get released back into the community,” Kelly said. “Here in Merritt we run on a catch and release program.”

Police have not publicly speculated on a motive for the shootings and won’t name the suspects unless charges are recommended and approved.