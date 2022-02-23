RCMP helicopter used in search for missing New Brunswick man

An extensive search for a missing man was underway in the Minto and Chipman areas of New Brunswick Wednesday.

The RCMP says 27-year-old Brandon Donelan of Chipman, N.B., was last seen in the area on Jan. 27. He was reported missing to police on Jan. 30.

The RCMP used a helicopter Wednesday to scour the ground. Police are also asking people in the Minto and Chipman areas to check their properties for signs of Donelan, or anything that appears suspicious or out of place.

The RCMP’s Major Crime Unit is involved in the investigation to determine whether criminality may have been a factor in Donelan’s disappearance.

"We are working diligently to find out what happened to Brandon Donelan, and that means using the resources we have available to get answers," said Cpl. Hans Ouellette of the New Brunswick RCMP in a news release.

Donelan is described as roughly five-foot-five inches tall and 140 pounds. He has blue and green eyes, short, light brown hair and a large tattoo on his left arm.

He was last seen wearing an orange tuque, a grey Carhartt coat, blue jeans, and black ankle boots.

"If you find articles of clothing that match what Brandon was last wearing, or anything that may help the investigation, please call police right away," said Ouellette.

"We especially want to talk to anyone who may have seen or spoken to Brandon after Jan. 27, or who may have information on his movements that evening."

Anyone with information on Donelan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP at 506-357-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).