RCMP helps save strays from evacuated community in northern Alberta

Chateh RCMP Const. Kelly Barrie has always wanted to work with dogs, so she was happy to help when some pups needed rescuing from a northern Alberta wildfire.

"Honestly, dogs are a passion of mine. If I wasn't a police officer, I'd like to own a kennel and help with rescues," Barrie added.

Barrie is part of a team of four that has been helping care for animals left behind after the northern community of Chateh was evacuated on May 13 due to a nearby wildfire.

Many residents were forced to leave pets behind, Barrie said, and officers have been travelling into the evacuation zone each day with firefighting crews to feed and water the animals until their owners can return.

"The people didn't leave them behind by choice, they had no other options. So we're doing what we can to keep those dogs well-fed," Barrie said.

They've also been feeding the dogs in the area without owners, and capturing and relocating them wherever possible.

"There's a lot of stray dogs on the reserve, and I know the band has made efforts to help curb that so with everybody being away, and nobody being around to feed them, we thought rescuing them was the best option," she said.

Four adults and nine puppies have been rescued so far. With two of the adults pregnant, more puppies are on the way.

Barrie said officers will continue to work with the Dene Tha' First Nation Chief and Council and the Second Chance Animal Rescue Society to feed and rehome Chateh dogs in need of a new forever family.

"Really all the dogs want is just some love and some food," she added. "If they're a little bit scared of humans at first, we just take our time and are patient with them and earn their trust by bringing food and water and giving them some pets until they're comfortable with us."

Once the dogs have been caught, they are relocated to the RCMP detachment or to High Level, where it's safer for them. And while it takes a little time, it's a rewarding job, Barrie said.

"It's a passion of mine, so I'll keep doing it as long as I can."

Chateh is around 100 kilometres west of High Level.