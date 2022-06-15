RCMP hoping to identify 3 people of interest in sudden death, possible theft investigations

Kamloops Mounties are looking for three people they say are of interest in connection to an ongoing sudden death investigation.

Police said in an appeal for information Tuesday the investigation began on April 22. Officers were called just before noon that day to do a wellness check on Happyvale Avenue near Holt Street.

That's when investigators discovered someone had suddenly died.

"Although the death is not believed to be criminal in nature, there were some items missing from the home that are believed to have been stolen," said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn in a news release.

"Video surveillance captured the images of three people police would like to identify and speak with in order to further the investigation."

Anyone who recognizes any of the individuals is asked to call police at 250-828-3000 and quote file 2022-13669.