RCMP identify 3 people after 'unprovoked assault' reported in Colwood, B.C.

Update:

Police say they've identified three young men who are believed to have assaulted a person in Colwood, B.C., on April 2.

West Shore RCMP said the trio was identified Thursday.

Earlier:

Mounties are looking for three young men after an unprovoked assault was reported in Colwood, B.C.

The assault was reported just after 2 p.m. on April 2, when frontline officers responded to the 300-block of Wale Road.

Upon arrival, police located one victim suffering minor injuries, the West Shore RCMP said in a statement Thursday.

Witnesses told police the assault was unprovoked and the perpetrators were last seen heading north on Island Highway.

Police are looking for three Indigenous males between 16 and 18 years of age. One had short hair and was wearing black pants. Another had short hair and was wearing a red Yankees ball cap, glasses, a black shirt and black pants. The other is described as wearing dark clothing.

The RCMP released photos of the males sought in relation to the incident.

"The suspects' photos are being released in hopes that either the public can assist in identification or the three individuals recognize themselves and contact us," said Const. Meghan Groulx of the West Shore RCMP.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the photos or who witnessed the assault is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.