RCMP identify driver in fatal Judique, N.S. hit and run

RCMP in Nova Scotia believe they have identified the driver and occupants of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run earlier this month in Cape Breton.

Inverness County District RCMP says at approximately 8 a.m. on Oct. 2, officers responded to a report of a deceased man found on the side of Highway 19 in Judique.

Police say they observed debris from a vehicle near the deceased, and determined that the fatality was the result of a vehicle colliding with the deceased.

RCMP said Thursday the driver and occupants of the vehicle believed to be involved in the incident are cooperating with the investigation.

The victim’s name has not been released. Police have asked the community to refrain from spreading rumours or misinformation out of respect for the victim's family.

RCMP say these types of investigations are complex and require time for investigators to gather corroborated and factual information, along with supporting evidence, before a determination can be made on how the collision occurred.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Inverness County District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.