RCMP in Moncton respond to call for shots fired, ask public to shelter in place

The Codiac RCMP is actively responding to a call where shots were fired in the Centennial Park area of Moncton, N.B.

In a tweet, the New Brunswick RCMP ask residents, schools, businesses, and people in the area to lock their doors, shelter in place ,and stay away from the windows.

The RCMP is responding to a call where shots were fired in the Centennial Park area of Moncton. Residents/schools/businesses and people in area should lock doors, shelter in place and stay away from windows. Follow @RCMPNB on Twitter and Facebook for updates. pic.twitter.com/8AI3oawAO1

The area has also been closed to traffic.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.