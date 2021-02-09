The Keswick RCMP is looking for information to help identify a person-of-interest following reports of a damaged gas station pump last month.

Police say the incident happened on Jan. 12 around 3 p.m., at an Ultramar located on Route 105 in Mactaquac, N.B.

Police describe the man as six feet tall, in his mid-40s, weighing about 250 pounds. He has shoulder length black hair and was wearing black snowmobile pants and a black snowmobile jacket with white and grey stripes.

The vehicle is described as a dark coloured Ford F-250 or F-350 pickup truck with a white tailgate. Police say the truck was towing a small homemade utility trailer at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who recognizes the vehicle or the individual, is asked to call the Keswick RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.